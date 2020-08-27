|
Belarus leader Lukashenko arrests journalists, gets Putin's backing
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin says he's ready to send Russian forces to back up the man known as "Europe's last dictator," Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. As CBS News' Chris Livesay reports, Lukashenko is ratcheting up his crackdown on protesters and journalists.
|
|
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
