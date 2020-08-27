Global  
 

Belarus leader Lukashenko arrests journalists, gets Putin's backing

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin says he's ready to send Russian forces to back up the man known as "Europe's last dictator," Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. As CBS News' Chris Livesay reports, Lukashenko is ratcheting up his crackdown on protesters and journalists.
