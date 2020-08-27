Joe Ruby, Co-Creator of ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dies at 87 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Joe Ruby, who co-created “Scooby-Doo” with his partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Villiage, California, according to Variety. He was 87.



The beloved animated kids’ mystery series premiered in 1969 on CBS with characters designed by Iwao Takamoto.



“He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged,” his grandson Benjamin Ruby told Variety.



Ruby and Spears also created other Hanna-Barbera series including “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.”



More to come…



