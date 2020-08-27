Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Ruby, Co-Creator of ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dies at 87

The Wrap Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Joe Ruby, Co-Creator of ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dies at 87Joe Ruby, who co-created “Scooby-Doo” with his partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Villiage, California, according to Variety. He was 87.

The beloved animated kids’ mystery series premiered in 1969 on CBS with characters designed by Iwao Takamoto.

“He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged,” his grandson Benjamin Ruby told Variety.

Ruby and Spears also created other Hanna-Barbera series including “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.”

More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

James Gunn Says Studio Shot Down Gay Velma in 2002 'Scooby-Doo' Movie

'Scoob!' Film Review: Animated Scooby-Doo Reboot Starts by Making Fun of Itself

'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' Trailer: Ricky Gervais and Wanda Sykes Join the Meddling Kids (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MartinezJeudiel

Jeudiel Martinez RT @ComicBook: Joe Ruby, the co-creator of Scooby-Doo and other Hanna-Barbera cartoons has passed away. https://t.co/NnZxGYyMQx https://t.c… 37 seconds ago

Haunt1013

Paul Smith - Please Scream Inside Your Heart RT @CBR: Joe Ruby - Scooby-Doo and Dynomutt Co-Creator - Has Died https://t.co/e6Gvjuqa49 https://t.co/9iyjzyFYH1 3 minutes ago

bemidjijohn

John Petrie RT @TheWrap: Joe Ruby, the co-creator of "Scooby-Doo," has died at 87 https://t.co/6DfTRJ0n5O 3 minutes ago

jeremarketer

Jeremy Goldman Like, yikes, Scoobs! 🥺 https://t.co/h2hBr3YnbN 3 minutes ago

Santiago_kid24

Chago RT @ComicBookNOW: SCOOBY-DOO Co-Creator JOE RUBY Dead at 87 https://t.co/MdCX0bvE4N https://t.co/hAmdAVpN4S 6 minutes ago