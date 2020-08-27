Global  
 

Kenosha shooting victim recovering from surgery in Milwaukee

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
One of the victims of the Kenosha, Wis., protest shooting is recovering from surgery in a Milwaukee hospital, reports say.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital

West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital 01:45

 One of the victims of the Kenosha protest shootings is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital. Two other men were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz from West Allis was shot in the arm. His friends say he volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee this summer. Witnesses saw...

