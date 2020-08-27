Jacob Blake Shooting Location Shows Knife, Suspect Arrested
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () A police officer shot Jacob Blake Jr., who was supposed to be unarmed, but had a hidden knife. The unrest in Wisconsin with rioting and looting left officers with no choice but to react defensively.
Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...