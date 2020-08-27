Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake Shooting Location Shows Knife, Suspect Arrested

HNGN Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake Shooting Location Shows Knife, Suspect ArrestedA police officer shot Jacob Blake Jr., who was supposed to be unarmed, but had a hidden knife. The unrest in Wisconsin with rioting and looting left officers with no choice but to react defensively.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests 00:26

 Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting

The Wisconsin Attorney General revealed more details Wednesday on what led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 03:42Published
Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In Wisconsin [Video]

Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In Wisconsin

A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this