Jacob Blake Shooting Location Shows Knife, Suspect Arrested

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting



Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting



The Wisconsin Attorney General revealed more details Wednesday on what led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Credit: WGN Duration: 03:42 Published 19 hours ago Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In Wisconsin



A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:43 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this