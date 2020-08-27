Global  
 

Justin Bieber says he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020
"It's been a rough couple years but [I'm] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease," Bieber wrote.
