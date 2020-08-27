Global  
 

Family of teen who was killed during Hurricane Laura speaks out

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A 14-year-old girl was among at least six killed by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall as a Category 4 storm. She was inside with her parents when a tree fell on their home. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
News video: North Texas Family Urging Residents To Escape Hurricane Laura's Path In Coastal Area

North Texas Family Urging Residents To Escape Hurricane Laura's Path In Coastal Area 01:43

 With evacuation orders now in place, many families hurrying to get out of Laura's path are making their way to North Texas.

Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter

Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 storm, bringing heavy winds and flooding

 Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 120 to 150 miles per hour. Tony Dokoupil, Omar Villafranca, Jonathan..
CBS News

California lacks inmate firefighters due to COVID prison releases

 Identifiable by their orange jumpsuits, prison inmates have long worked to fight wildfires in California. But now, The New York Times reports the firefighting..
CBS News

Major fires in California char area the size of Grand Canyon

 It could be weeks before historic wildfires in northern California are fully contained. The fires, ignited by more than 13,000 lightening strikes, have killed..
CBS News

Nearly 200,000 Californians displaced as lightning strike sparks new fires

 At least 17 major wildfires are burning across California, including two of the largest in the state's history. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News

