Family of teen who was killed during Hurricane Laura speaks out
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A 14-year-old girl was among at least six killed by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall as a Category 4 storm. She was inside with her parents when a tree fell on their home. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
