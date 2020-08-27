Global  
 

How to Help Hurricane Laura Victims

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
These organizations are providing relief in Texas and Louisiana, and tips on how to evaluate charities.
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Salvation Army helps Hurricane Laura victims

 Images of destruction left along Hurricane Laura’s path hit close to home for those of us who survived Katrina on the Gulf Coast.

AP Top Stories Aug. 27 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Aug. 27th: Flooded areas in Texas after Laura makes landfall; Laura blasts gulf coast with wind, damages homes; Bucks..
USATODAY.com

Trump to visit storm-hit Louisiana and Texas

 President Donald Trump says he will visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour damage from one of the fiercest hurricanes to hit the United States. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Yaser Abdel Said: Suspect on FBI most-wanted list arrested

 Yaser Abdel Said is arrested 12 years after the New Year's Day shootings of his daughters in Texas.
BBC News

'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

 Photos of damage in Texas and Louisiana show that Hurricane Laura's path of destruction left streets flooded and buildings destroyed.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana leaving destructive path [Video]

[NFA] Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing four people who were crushed by falling trees as they sheltered in their homes, the governor said on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Louisiana chemical plant burns after Laura passes

 Louisiana's governor urged people near a burning chemical plant to shelter in place. Smoke billowed from the plant in Westlake after Hurricane Laura passed the..
USATODAY.com

Laura blasts Lousiana's coastline, damages homes

 One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana. Residents surveyed the..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura slams the Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds

 There is widespread damage across Louisiana after Hurricane Laura — one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history — swept through the area. It blasted..
CBS News

Salvation Army helps with hurricane recovery [Video]

Salvation Army helps with hurricane recovery

Volunteers and staff from the Salvation Army of Jackson are setting up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:17Published
Disaster Relief - Red Cross prepares to help victims of tropical storms Laura and Marco. Also shares [Video]

Disaster Relief - Red Cross prepares to help victims of tropical storms Laura and Marco. Also shares

Natural Disasters can occur at any time. Right now, the American Red Cross is helping victims of different natural disasters in different parts of the country.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Salvation Army prepares to help storm victims [Video]

Salvation Army prepares to help storm victims

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’ More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsOilPrice.comMashableDeutsche Welle

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

 Early Thursday, Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cameron, Louisiana, about 35 miles east of the Texas border. It was one of the...
Mashable Also reported by •Terra DailyThe VergeCBS News

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable intensification to become a "formidable hurricane". In a series of...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyRTTNewsOilPrice.comNewsmaxMashablebizjournals

