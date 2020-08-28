Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people in Wisconsin.
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital

West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital 01:45

 One of the victims of the Kenosha protest shootings is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital. Two other men were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz from West Allis was shot in the arm. His friends say he volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee this summer. Witnesses saw...

Suspected Kenosha protest shooter faces homicide charges

 A complaint released Thursday evening describes a chaotic scene as a suspect opened fire multiple times, killing two and injuring one.
Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Charged with 5 Felonies

 The 17-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of 2 Jacob Blake protesters in Kenosha allegedly took aim at and killed an unarmed man ... according to the..
Kyle Rittenhouse charged over Wisconsin protest deaths

 Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with killing two people and injuring another amid protests in Kenosha.
Protests remain peaceful as officer who shot Jacob Blake is publicly named

 There are continued calls for justice after a seven-year veteran of the Wisconsin police department shot a Black man seven times. This comes as new details in..
Harris steps up Trump attacks before RNC speech

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stepped up their criticism of President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying he's rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin and..
