Kamala Harris: Wisconsin Police Officer Should Be Charged

Newsmax Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she believed the officer who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin should be charged with a crime."I don't have all the evidence," Harris told NBC News in an interview scheduled to air on Friday,...
