Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, father says
Friday, 28 August 2020 () The father of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer on Sunday, said his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed when he went to visit him on Wednesday.
It may "take a miracle" for Jacob Blake to walk again, after at least seven bullets fired from a Kenosha Police Officer's handgun severed his spinal cord and shattered at least one vertebrae. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down, his family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said Tuesday.
