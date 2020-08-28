Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, father says

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
The father of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer on Sunday, said his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed when he went to visit him on Wednesday. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake's family speaks as he remains under critical condition in hospital

Jacob Blake's family speaks as he remains under critical condition in hospital 02:24

 It may "take a miracle" for Jacob Blake to walk again, after at least seven bullets fired from a Kenosha Police Officer's handgun severed his spinal cord and shattered at least one vertebrae. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down, his family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter [Video]

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Family Demands Justice For Jacob Blake [Video]

Family Demands Justice For Jacob Blake

Blake, a father of six, is now paralyzed after being shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:15Published
'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake [Video]

'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of an unarmed Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Tuesday that the shooting was a "senseless attempted murder."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, father says, despite being paralyzed after police shot him in the back

 Jacob Blake was shot in the back by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin, triggering days of civil unrest.
Business Insider Also reported by •Chicago S-TTMZ.comBBC NewsMediaite

SchoolBoy Q Hits Back at Troll Calling Jacob Blake a Criminal

 In other news, Jacob's father shares more details about the shooting incident involving his son, saying that his 29-year-old son is handcuffed to a hospital bed.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

JeffSodzaa

Jeff Sodzaa RT @cnnbrk: Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer, has been handcuffed to his hospital bed, his uncle says… 5 seconds ago

Off_TheDome

tim2x RT @NaderDIssa: Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, his dad says, and authorities won't say what he's been arrested for or charg… 5 seconds ago

mofroe

𝕄𝕆𝔽ℝ𝕆𝔼 RT @Travon: The reason a paralyzed Jacob Blake, who hasn't been charged with a crime is handcuffed to a hospital bed is because of the lack… 6 seconds ago

LeoraNYC

Leora R. Conway 🔥♌️🦁 RT @WesleyLowery: One thing the family is particularly upset about — the uncle just gave me a call to make sure I had noted this in our int… 8 seconds ago

hamdia_ahmed

Hamdia Ahmed The police handcuffed Jacob Blake to his hospital bed before they handcuffed the officer who shot him seven times. 10 seconds ago

judy_artis

Judy Artis RT @kurteichenwald: Jacob Blake has not been charged with any crime. Jacob Blake’s family has not been told of any charges. Jacob Blake i… 10 seconds ago

nctalias

ً RT @hamdia_ahmed: I need everyone to retweet this. Jacob Blake is now handcuffed to his hospital bed. Call 262-605-5200 or 262-605-5200… 11 seconds ago

KrisPaap

K.E. Paap RT @MollyBeck: "Hell yes," @GovEvers says when asked if it concerns him that Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed. "I can't imagin… 11 seconds ago