Ivanka Trump says at RNC "Donald Trump has changed Washington"

CBS News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for reelection. "Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump changed Washington," she said. Watch her speech.
Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S. [Video]

Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

Trump blasts Democrats for 'tearing down' country [Video]

Trump blasts Democrats for 'tearing down' country

Speaking in front of a large crowd at the White House on Thursday as he accepted his party's nomination, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for 'tearing down' the country.

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'

Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a Trojan horse for 'his party's entire left wing.'

Trump accepts nomination on White House stage

 President Donald Trump has accepted his party's renomination from a massive White House South Lawn stage Thursday night. Trump opened his acceptance speech by..
'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

 The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.
Is Ivanka Trump Going to Change Anyone’s Mind?

 Four years ago, the would-be first daughter was seen by some to have the power to persuade moderate women voters and to rein in her own father’s impulses. A..
President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dana White to Speak During R.N.C.'s Final Night

 On the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn. He’s expected..
First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

 Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First..
Protesters outside the White House make themselves heard inside as Trump readies RNC speech

 At least two groups planned protests on city property on Thursday to coincide with Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination.
Widow of retired slain St. Louis cop says at RNC that "we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos"

 The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot to death during a violent night of protests in the city addressed the Republican National Convention..
