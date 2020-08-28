|
Ivanka Trump says at RNC "Donald Trump has changed Washington"
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for reelection. "Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump changed Washington," she said. Watch her speech.
