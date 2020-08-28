|
How Emmett Till's death paved the way for Black Lives Matter, 65 years later
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Sixty-five years have passed since the murder of Emmett Till. In 2020, the movement he galvanized serves as a blueprint for others to take action.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emmett Till 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955
How the killings of Emmett Till and George Floyd sparked 2 movements 65 years apartIn an editorial written by Congressman John Lewis and published on the day of his funeral, the longtime civil rights activist wrote “Emmett Till was my George..
CBS News
“The Power of August”“The Power of August” looks back at transformational moments in American civil rights history that happened in the month of August. Anchored by Maurice..
CBS News
What the power of August signifies in U.S. civil rights historyThe new CBSN special, "The Power of August," takes a look at key civil rights moments in American history that took place in the month of August, including..
CBS News
Remembering Emmett Till on the 65th anniversary of his deathIt's been 65 years since Emmett Till, a Black teenager, was brutally killed by two White men after he was accused of whistling at a White woman in Mississippi...
CBS News
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
The advantages of looking like a white dad at protestsProtesters hold their hands in the air during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon...
The Verge
Rioting is beginning to turn people off to BLM and protests while Biden has no solutionJacob Blake's shooting has sparked more rioting and as violence escalates, people are turning away from BLM, protesting, and social justice.
USATODAY.com
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violenceWASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews
Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayorUS president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
New Zealand Herald
