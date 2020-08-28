New concerns over shifting CDC COVID-19 testing guidelines

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August. On the other side, complete lockdown was also observed in East Medinipur district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will continue till further orders. Shops were closed and complete lockdown was being observed in East Medinipur (Digha) in Bengal. West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.

