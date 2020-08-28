Feds say 74 face charges stemming from Portland protests

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?



Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 04:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest



The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:12 Published on July 30, 2020