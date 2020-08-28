Global  
 

Feds say 74 face charges stemming from Portland protests

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Feds say 74 face charges stemming from Portland protestsPortland protests have led to federal and misdemeanor charges against 74 individuals, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
