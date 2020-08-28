U.S. coronavirus deaths could top 300,000 by December

Expert Says If Americans Don't Stay Put, The Coronavirus Will Keep Moving Around



An expert in health metrics from the University of Washington says Americans are moving around too much for the COVID-19 pandemic to end. According to CNN, Dr. Christopher Murray says that's because when case numbers diminish, people tend to interact more. The movement associated with that interaction signals how the virus will spread along with the carriers. Dr. Murray said precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 need to stay consistent -- whether the numbers are coming down or not.

