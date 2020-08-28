|
U.S. coronavirus deaths could top 300,000 by December
A new projection model by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the total number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could reach 317,000 by December. Dr. Bob Lahita joins CBSN to discuss the startling number and the controversy surrounding recent CDC guidance on who should get tested.
