You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Investigator Blasts Cook County's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case



Illinois' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office made major errors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett last year, but did nothing criminal. According to Newser, that's the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago A Deeper Look Into The Report Criticizing State's Attorney Foxx's Handling Of Smollett Case



CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has more on the report by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, which found evidence that "establishes substantial abuses and discretions" in State's Attorney Kim Foxx's prosecuting and.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:55 Published 2 weeks ago The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case



CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has finished his investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.Webb found evidence that.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this