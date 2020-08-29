Updates From Kenosha, Wisconsin Following Jacob Blake Shooting
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () We get the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a teenage gunman is now facing criminal charges over the deadly shooting of protesters.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described the night a teenager murdered two protesters as not “too bad.” The day before, Kenosha County Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the protesters wouldn’t have been shot had they not been out after curfew.
Four people arrested during demonstrations in Kenosha are suing the city and county claiming authorities selectively enforced the county-wide curfew set in place in the aftermath of the police shooting..