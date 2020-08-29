Global  
 

Updates From Kenosha, Wisconsin Following Jacob Blake Shooting

NPR Saturday, 29 August 2020
We get the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a teenage gunman is now facing criminal charges over the deadly shooting of protesters.
News video: Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters

Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters 01:07

 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described the night a teenager murdered two protesters as not “too bad.” The day before, Kenosha County Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the protesters wouldn’t have been shot had they not been out after curfew.

