Frederick Douglass's connection with Ireland
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
175 years ago, Frederick Douglass arrived in Ireland. Just seven years after his escape from slavery he wrote his memoir and hoped to connect to a nation's people who supported his cause. That legacy is something his family still celebrates. Michelle Miller reports.
Frederick Douglass American social reformer, orator, writer, abolitionist, former slave and statesman
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
