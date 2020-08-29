Global  
 

Frederick Douglass's connection with Ireland

CBS News Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
175 years ago, Frederick Douglass arrived in Ireland. Just seven years after his escape from slavery he wrote his memoir and hoped to connect to a nation's people who supported his cause. That legacy is something his family still celebrates. Michelle Miller reports.
New exhibit at Frederick Douglass Park [Video]

New exhibit at Frederick Douglass Park

The peaceful sounds of song and nature engulf this small but significant area on the Eastern Shore. People gathered in the Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe, located near Douglass’s birthplace.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:56Published
The life of Frederick Douglass [Video]

The life of Frederick Douglass

He was the first African American nominated for vice president of the United States. He escaped enslavement to become one of America's most prominent abolitionists, an advisor to Lincoln... and a..

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 08:30Published
Rochester Renaming Airport For Frederick Douglass [Video]

Rochester Renaming Airport For Frederick Douglass

The airport in Rochester, New York is being renamed to honor Frederick Douglass.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

