You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA owners, players announce voting, social justice initiatives after boycott



NBA owners, players announce voting, social justice initiatives after boycott | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago NBA Playoffs Resume Saturday After Making New Plan To Support Social Justice, Racial Equality



The NBA is returning to action. The playoffs will resume on Saturday, but that's just the start of the NBA's new plan to support social justice and racial equality; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago Professor Michael Eric Dyson praises NBA players for boycotting in support of social justice



Professor and author Michael Eric Dyson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA as playoffs will resume following the players boycotting several games. Dyson details the impact the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:09 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this