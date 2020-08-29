|
Yellowstone National Park geyser erupts after 6 years of dormancy
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Yellowstone National Park said the Giantess Geyser erupted after 6 1/2 years of dormancy on Aug. 25. Historically, it erupted 2-6 times a year.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yellowstone National Park First national park in the world, located in the US states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho
Giantess Geyser geyser in Yellowstone National Park
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this