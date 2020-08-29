Global  
 

Yellowstone National Park geyser erupts after 6 years of dormancy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Yellowstone National Park said the Giantess Geyser erupted after 6 1/2 years of dormancy on Aug. 25. Historically, it erupted 2-6 times a year.
 
Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park First national park in the world, located in the US states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho


Giantess Geyser Giantess Geyser geyser in Yellowstone National Park


