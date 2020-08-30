Global  
 

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick

CBS News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" Erin Moriarty reports.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: 'Robin's Wish' Celebrates Robin William's Life While Explaining His Death

'Robin's Wish' Celebrates Robin William's Life While Explaining His Death 00:32

 Susan Schneider Williams is working to reclaim her husband's legacy with the new documentary "Robin's Wish". The project is designed to celebrate Robin Williams's life while explaining the undiagnosed illness that resulted in his death. Williams died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63. The cause of...

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Larenz Tate: Black actors are not 'valued' in Hollywood

 Ahead of his "Uncensored" episode on TV One, actor Larenz Tate discusses his career that spans three decades, and also reveals why he feels Black actors aren't..
USATODAY.com

To be a success, 'Mulan' may have to conquer the world

 New York (CNN Business)The movie industry grew up in Hollywood, but this iconic American institution is now relying on the rest of the world as it seeks to..
WorldNews

Hollywood stars mourn 'magnetic' Boseman

 Sharon Stone, Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon share their thoughts about Chadwick Boseman's death. (Sept. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

The New Mutants: Director’s X-Men dream ‘cut in half by Hollywood reality’

 Director Josh Boone on the long and "bumpy" journey to get The New Mutants to cinema screens.
BBC News
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Drew Carey Drew Carey American actor, comedian, game show host and photographer


Erin Moriarty (actress) Erin Moriarty (actress) American actress

'The Boys' cast: New season reflects state of the world

 Season two of "The Boys" is upon us, and fans can expect the superhero action series to continue touching on political and current events. Show star Erin..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina man released from prison after 44 years behind bars for wrongful conviction

 64-year-old Ronnie Long, who has always said he was innocent of raping a woman in 1976, was suddenly released late last week after the state of North Carolina..
CBS News

Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris On Docu-Series "The Curious Life And Death Of..." [Video]

Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris On Docu-Series "The Curious Life And Death Of..."

The medical historian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new docu-series for The Smithsonian Channel called "The Curious Life and Death Of..." where she examines the deaths of people like..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:52Published
‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin [Video]

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin

Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
The Curious Life and Death of... | Morning Blend [Video]

The Curious Life and Death of... | Morning Blend

The Curious Life & Death Of... Premieres Sunday, September 6th, on Smithsonian Channel.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 06:45Published

