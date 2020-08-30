|
In conversation: Stephen Curry
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, NBA star Stephen Curry has more time to spend with his children – and to watch basketball. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with the 6'3" shooter about his Underrated Book Club, his youth sports camp, and why he uses his voice to express both his faith and his politics.
