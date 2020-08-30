Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In conversation: Stephen Curry

CBS News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, NBA star Stephen Curry has more time to spend with his children – and to watch basketball. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with the 6'3" shooter about his Underrated Book Club, his youth sports camp, and why he uses his voice to express both his faith and his politics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephen Curry Stephen Curry American basketball player

11/30: CBSN AM

 President Trump expected to sign new trade deal alongside leaders from Canada and Mexico; CA girl calls on Steph Curry for "shoe equality"
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/30

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan looks at the use of “less-lethal” weapons by police against protesters. Also: Martha Teichner digs into..
CBS News

The "underrated" Stephen Curry

 With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, the NBA star talks about having more time to spend with his children, his Underrated Book..
CBS News

Kelefa Sanneh American journalist and music critic


Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors Professional basketball team based in San Francisco, California


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Celtics push champions Raptors to brink of exit, as Clippers edge ahead of Nuggets

 Defending champions the Toronto Raptors are one game from elimination after defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs.
BBC News

How NBA players are grappling with mental health inside the bubble

 After two months, players' anxieties about being in the bubble and the state of the world at large have added stress on top of the NBA playoffs.
USATODAY.com
NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change [Video]

NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change

Enes Kanter has lost his Turkish citizenship, all contact with his family andreceives weekly death threats – and all because of a tweet. When the BostonCeltics star criticised Turkey's president Recep Erdogan in 2013, his socialmedia post sparked a chain reaction that has left him stateless for threeyears and saw his father imprisoned. The 28-year-old stood up for free speechand paid a harrowing price, but has explained to the PA news agency in a wide-ranging interview how fighting injustice is more important than ever before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

NBA round-up: Giannis goes down but Bucks rally to beat Miami Heat

 The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Reigning..
WorldNews

NBA's Jacob Evans Honors Slain LSU Player Wayde Sims with Custom Pendant

 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jacob Evans is honoring the memory of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims ... in the form of a custom pendant. Evans and Sims..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

The hottest NBA wives and girlfriends: Ayesha Curry, Lala Anthony and more [Video]

The hottest NBA wives and girlfriends: Ayesha Curry, Lala Anthony and more

Swish, swish, bish. Players like Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony are legends of the NBA, but it's their irresistibly sexy partners who truly shine off the court. Meet the league's steamiest..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:56Published
Amnesty: Saudis wanted to use Newcastle 'as a tool' [Video]

Amnesty: Saudis wanted to use Newcastle 'as a tool'

Following the collapse of a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle, Stephen Cockburn of Amnesty International says he was concerned the regime would use the club 'to try and change the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published
Steph Curry Helps Oakland Man Stay in His 'Warriors House' [Video]

Steph Curry Helps Oakland Man Stay in His 'Warriors House'

Stephen Curry and Dub Nation are stepping up to help a superfan from losing his Oakland "Warriors House" to foreclosure. (7-10-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

How NBA players are grappling with mental health inside the bubble

 After two months, players' anxieties about being in the bubble and the state of the world at large have added stress on top of the NBA playoffs.
USATODAY.com

NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics beat Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers edge Denver Nuggets

 Defending champions the Toronto Raptors are one game from elimination after defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Age

NBA mock draft: How high will ASU basketball's Josh Christopher go in 2021 NBA draft?

 Josh Christopher hasn't even played in a college basketball game, but NBA writers are already raving about his prospects in the NBA.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

wilsonchifike

Wilson NBA play-offs: Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets win to level series https://t.co/ZAQYOKYdmW 6 hours ago

GhNewsSummary

Ghana News Summary NBA play-offs: Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets win to level series #GhNewsSummary https://t.co/3HgvxcBbq8 8 hours ago

MD_deportes10

MD_Deportes #NBA: Boston #Celtics 93 - Toronto Raptors #WeTheNorth 100, Los Angeles Clippers #ClipperNation 101 - Denver Nugget… https://t.co/BryPcPcOre 10 hours ago

HoopsCentral7

Hoops Central NBA Playoff Results 9/5/20: (2) Toronto Raptors 100 (3) Boston Celtics 93 (3) Denver Nuggets 110 (2) Los Angeles Clippers 101 11 hours ago

TOTALbetPL

TOTALbet Nocka z NBA? Czemu nie! 😎 🏀 Boston Celtics - Toronto Raptors 🏀 Los Angeles Clippers - Denver Nuggets 🏀 Miami Heat… https://t.co/oh34Qjj8t3 11 hours ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din NBA playoff wrap: Champs make the most of crazy buzzer-beater, underdogs’ perfect response https://t.co/Q1eZPDzw3A 11 hours ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din NBA, news, scores: Toronto Raptors defeat Boston Celtics, 2-2 series, Denver Nuggets defeat Los Angeles Clippers, p… https://t.co/RWDt2y1MBq 12 hours ago

RobjeJorbri

KarToonJunKey New tumblr post: "#NBA2K20 Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets MyLeague PS4 GAMES by..." https://t.co/lUUioSvbpP ifttt, youtube 12 hours ago