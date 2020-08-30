Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilary Swank plays an astronaut leading a mission to mars in Netlix's 'Away'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Hilary Swank has transformed herself to play a transgender man in "Boys Don't Cry" and a boxer in "Million Dollar Baby," so when it came time to play an astronaut in the upcoming Netflix series "Away," the Oscar winner welcomed the challenge. It wasn't always easy. Swank discovered the spacesuit made her claustrophic. (Aug. 30)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Hilary Swank: The coronavirus pandemic is heartbreaking

Hilary Swank: The coronavirus pandemic is heartbreaking 00:50

 Hilary Swank finds the coronavirus pandemic "heartbreaking", as she can't stop thinking about those who are struggling to "make ends meet" amid the health crisis.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hilary Swank Hilary Swank American actress and film producer

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews [Video]

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:21Published
Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage [Video]

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and discusses his Indian roots.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

Hilary Swank on Netflix's sci-fi Away and the ultimate work-life dilemma

 Hilary Swank talks about her role for Netflix as the commander on the first manned mission to Mars.
BBC News

Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

Netflix and the management style behind its success

 In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor..
CBS News

How Netflix reinvented entertainment - and corporate culture

 In his new book, "No Rules Rules," co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings spells out the unorthodox management style – inspired by his marriage counseling –..
CBS News

Book excerpt: Netflix and its "No Rules Rules"

 A new book by Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, and business writer Erin Meyer describes a highly-unorthodox corporate culture at the..
CBS News

Boys Don't Cry (film) Boys Don't Cry (film) 1999 film by Kimberly Peirce


Related videos from verified sources

Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away' [Video]

Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away'

Netflix's new sci-fi adventure "Away" launches on Friday, September 4, and stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
Away Trailer [Video]

Away Trailer

Away - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Masaba Gupta: No matter how successful, women aren't taken seriously

 In the week since Masaba Masaba opened to mixed reviews, the show's muse says she has been flooded with messages on social media. "We wanted to deliver a series...
Mid-Day

Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal comes after years of being 'held back by tradition'

Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal comes after years of being 'held back by tradition' Harry and Meghan are finally operating the way they've always wanted after years of being "held back by tradition and hierarchy" in the royal family, a royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FossbytesThe Wrap

Netflix Shuts Out Amazon Prime Video in Nielsen’s Inaugural Ranking of Weekly Top 10 Streaming Shows

Netflix Shuts Out Amazon Prime Video in Nielsen’s Inaugural Ranking of Weekly Top 10 Streaming Shows Nielsen’s inaugural weekly streaming Top 10 list was dominated by Netflix. Outside of “The Umbrella Academy,” the rest were shows that Netflix acquired to...
The Wrap


Tweets about this