Hilary Swank plays an astronaut leading a mission to mars in Netlix's 'Away'
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Hilary Swank has transformed herself to play a transgender man in "Boys Don't Cry" and a boxer in "Million Dollar Baby," so when it came time to play an astronaut in the upcoming Netflix series "Away," the Oscar winner welcomed the challenge. It wasn't always easy. Swank discovered the spacesuit made her claustrophic. (Aug. 30)
