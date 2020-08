Yankees Pummel Diaz In 7th, Stun Mets In Extra Innings Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Yankees trailed 7-2 entering the final inning of the seven-inning game before rallying against Jared Hughes and Edwin Diaz. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this