Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

CBS News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a deadly clash broke out in Portland between President Trump supporters and counter-protesters. Mola Lenghi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests

Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests 02:13

 We're learning more today about the officer who shot Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation, and after three days of violent protests, the governor has sent the National Guard.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News

Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"

 After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..
CBS News
DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting [Video]

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

United States National Guard United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force

Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha [Video]

Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha

[NFA] About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" as National Guard units stood by to prevent a resurgence of violence that rocked the lakeside city earlier in the week. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Trump to visit Wisconsin amid protests over Jacob Blake police shooting

 Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, told CNN that​ the president shouldn't visit.
CBS News

Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday where protests continue a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Demonstrations that..
CBS News

Lawyer for family of Jacob Blake says they haven't been contacted about meeting Trump

 Benjamin Crump, who represents the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor, says the family hasn't heard from the White House about a possible meeting ahead..
CBS News

Wisconsin State Senate Wisconsin State Senate


Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Million Person March protest against systemic racism [Video]

Million Person March protest against systemic racism

Interview with Anthony Spencer a protest organiser as demonstrators gather atNotting Hill gate for the 'Million People March' against systemic racism,before marching to Hyde Park. The purpose of the march is to call for an endof racial discrimination against ethnic minorities in the UK and elsewhere,inspired by the historic action taking in the USA in 1995. The march is madeall the more poignant following a series of Black Lives Matter protestsworldwide in recent months, following the deaths of George Floyd and BellyMujinga, and the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, USA.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Schiff vows to 'compel' intelligence on election security after DNI head Ratcliffe ends in-person briefings

 "This intelligence paid for by taxpayers, doesn't belong to Donald Trump," said Schiff. "It belongs to the American people."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Investigation Into Shooting Of Jacob Blake [Video]

Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Investigation Into Shooting Of Jacob Blake

After three days of violent protests, Wisconsin's governor sent at least 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published
Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests [Video]

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:26Published
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this