Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a deadly clash broke out in Portland between President Trump supporters and counter-protesters. Mola Lenghi reports.
