Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race

NYTimes.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020

 Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News
Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting [Video]

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday where protests continue a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Demonstrations that..
CBS News

Trump to visit Wisconsin amid protests over Jacob Blake police shooting

 Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, told CNN that​ the president shouldn't visit.
CBS News

Budenholzer addresses police shooting in Wis.

 Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer opened his remarks Monday by offering prayers for a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin.
Kenosha congressman responds to riots over Jacob Blake shooting, calls for order to be restored 'now'

 The shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis. has led to rioting and violence and restoring public safety cannot wait, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told...
