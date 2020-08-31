Global  
 

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' 01:38

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News

Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"

 After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..
CBS News

Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race

 A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
NYTimes.com

CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020

 Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Portland Protests Turn Deadly [Video]

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published
Man Shot Dead During Unrest In Portland [Video]

Man Shot Dead During Unrest In Portland

A man said to be associated with a right-wing group as shot and killed in Portland late Saturday, on yet another night marked by violent clashes. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published
President Trump Supporters Clash With BLM Protesters In Portland [Video]

President Trump Supporters Clash With BLM Protesters In Portland

CBS4's Tom Hanson reports a man affiliated with a right wing group was shot and killed.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published

