|
Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, WisconsinThe Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News
Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protestsPresident Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News
Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..
CBS News
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential RaceA fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
NYTimes.com
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News
Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States; former State treasurer of Oregon
Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this