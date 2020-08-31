Global  
 

Witnesses describe the night Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire during protests in Kenosha

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Those interviewed said the night felt different. Here's what witnesses saw when Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
 
News video: Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters 02:15

 Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha and the wounding of a third.

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

 Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid..
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race

 A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020

 Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News

