Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden releases statement condemning Portland protests

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden condemns the "unacceptable" violence in Portland while criticizing President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Posters springs up in Kamala Harris ancestral village in India

Posters springs up in Kamala Harris ancestral village in India 01:38

 Posters hailing the United States Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, has been put up in her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu, wishing her victory in the polls. Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris, tweeted the photo of the poster featuring her aunt that was put up in Painganadu in...

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Don't get too excited about Biden's lead in the polls: a close election is dangerous

 Biden is leading in the polls now, but bigger leads than his have been blown so the only way to get Trump out of office will be to have an overwhelming..
USATODAY.com

Rioting is beginning to turn people off to BLM and protests while Biden has no solution

 Jacob Blake's shooting has sparked more rioting and as violence escalates, people are turning away from BLM, protesting, and social justice.
USATODAY.com

Biden on the trail, Hurricane Laura aftermath, MLB trade deadline: 5 things to know Monday

 Joe Biden will get back on the campaign trail and speak in Pennsylvania, Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts will continue and more news to know Monday.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden tout contrasting economic plans. Which will restore jobs lost in the pandemic faster?

 Biden wants to raise taxes, boost spending to recover jobs lost in pandemic. Trump wants more cuts to taxes, regulations and more tariffs on China.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

 President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News

President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and Portland

 President Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
CBS News

Jim Gaffigan says he received threats after 'Twitter rant' about Trump and his supporters

 Jim Gaffigan said he was threatened after his "Twitter rant" about President Donald Trump last week.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews

Race to the White House: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence

 Democrats today accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
New Zealand Herald
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrest

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets [Video]

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:03Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Issues take back seat at Republican National Convention

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and the Washington Post's Eugene Scott joined "Red and Blue" to break..
CBS News

Republicans make case for Trump at RNC

 Republicans are making their case for President Trump's reelection tonight at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News political..
CBS News

Biden addresses past comments on race in first joint TV interview with running mate Kamala Harris

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, sat for their first joint TV interview with ABC News. Biden and Harris..
CBS News

Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommended

 As President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
CBS News

Joe Biden To Visit Southwestern Pennsylvania [Video]

Joe Biden To Visit Southwestern Pennsylvania

The Democratic nominee will be in southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday to address the pandemic, racial tension, and make a pitch to voters.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:12Published
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much [Video]

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues. According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

No sports, no school and it's ALL Trump's fault, according to new Biden campaign ad, but didn't he just say he'd lock down the ENTIRE COUNTRY for Covid?

 (Natural News) Oh yes he did. Biden and his camp of crazed communists just ran an advertisement blaming Trump for there being no sports and no kids in...
NaturalNews.com

Feeling Lucky? Betting Odds Now Have Trump and Biden Virtually Tied

 The betting odds are now a dead heat between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Mediaite

Trump, Biden tout contrasting economic plans. Which will restore jobs lost in the pandemic faster?

 Biden wants to raise taxes, boost spending to recover jobs lost in pandemic. Trump wants more cuts to taxes, regulations and more tariffs on China.
USATODAY.com


