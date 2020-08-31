Global  
 

US Open Tennis Tournament Gets Underway In Queens

CBS 2 Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
There will be no fans in the stands, and almost no media will be on site except for tournament broadcasters.
 The US Open gets underway today in Queens without fans in the stands.

