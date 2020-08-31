|
Zimbabwe is now investigating mystery elephant deaths, too
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
After more than 250 elephants die in Botswana for unknown reasons, neighboring Zimbabwe reports 11 deaths, and suggests overpopulation could be the cause.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
Zimbabwe to return land seized from foreign farmersHundreds of mainly European farmers could benefit from the move, aimed at mending relations with the West.
BBC News
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than MugabeA year ago this week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa strained credulity when he declared in a Bloomberg TV interview, “We have rejoined the family of..
WorldNews
Zimbabwe media crackdown: Prominent journalist seeks bail
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Zimbabwe stock market trading resumes after halting in June
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 07:35Published
Botswana Country in Southern Africa
COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this