Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zimbabwe is now investigating mystery elephant deaths, too

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
After more than 250 elephants die in Botswana for unknown reasons, neighboring Zimbabwe reports 11 deaths, and suggests overpopulation could be the cause.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa

Zimbabwe to return land seized from foreign farmers

 Hundreds of mainly European farmers could benefit from the move, aimed at mending relations with the West.
BBC News

Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than Mugabe

 A year ago this week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa strained credulity when he declared in a Bloomberg TV interview, “We have rejoined the family of..
WorldNews
Zimbabwe media crackdown: Prominent journalist seeks bail [Video]

Zimbabwe media crackdown: Prominent journalist seeks bail

A popular Zimbabwean journalist appears in court but is told the public cannot hear his testimony.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Zimbabwe stock market trading resumes after halting in June [Video]

Zimbabwe stock market trading resumes after halting in June

Zimbabwe is facing worst financial crisis in more than a decade, as market reopens after June halt to help stabilise the nation's currency.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 07:35Published

Botswana Botswana Country in Southern Africa

COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay [Video]

COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay

The Debswana joint venture provides 70% of Botswana's foreign exchange and 90% of diamond company De Beers' sales - but restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have delayed the renewal of a vital sales agreement. Okwi Okoh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths [Video]

Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths

Hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana could be down to a naturally occurring toxin, a senior wildlife official told Reuters. Edward Baran reports,

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths [Video]

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

Two deaths in Colorado linked to MIS-C, syndrome in children tied to coronavirus [Video]

Two deaths in Colorado linked to MIS-C, syndrome in children tied to coronavirus

Two deaths in Colorado have been linked to multi-system inflammatory syndrome, the mystery syndrome popping up across the country – mostly among children – that is linked to the novel coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Opposition Welcomes South Africa Ruling Party's Bid to Resolve Crisis

 [New Zimbabwe] MDC Alliance has welcomed renewed attempts to resolve the country's crisis by South Africa's ruling African National Congress.
allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: Country's New Leader Faces Old Problems

 [Nation] President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week marked two years since he promised to turn around Zimbabwe's economic misfortunes and build a strong democratic...
allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: Journalist Chin'ono Dragged to Court Despite 'Covid-19 Symptoms'

 [New Zimbabwe] Hopewell Chin'ono looked frail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Tuesday with lawyers insisting the journalist was not...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this