Trump, Biden Nearly Even in Betting Odds

Newsmax Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The betting odds on who will win the upcoming presidential election are nearly even. According to the RealClearPolitics betting average, Democrat Joe Biden is at 50.7% and President Donald Trump is at 48.3%. On July 31, Biden was at 61% and Trump was at 36.9%. Biden has been...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'

Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence' 01:16

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made the remarks in Pittsburgh onMonday, following a violent weekend that left a protester dead in...

