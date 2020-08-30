OMG, Look at These Putts Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm Made at the BMW Championship (Videos) Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Looks like we spoke (published) too soon. On Sunday, this TV editor and golf fan rushed to his computer to share Dustin Johnson’s remarkable putt at the BMW Championship’s 18th hole, forcing a sudden-death playoff with Jon Rahm. But then Rahm IMMEDIATELY upstaged D.J.



Johnson had virtually no chance to force a playoff with the tournament’s leader Rahm, especially after D.J.’s tee shot at 18 found the rough.



But then, a miracle happened on NBC. And then another.



First, Johnson needed a birdie at the tournament’s final hole (in regulation) to tie Rahm, who was in the clubhouse with the lead. (OK, really Rahm was actually staying loose on the driving range following his round.)



From a precarious position, Dustin Johnson hit a very good second shot, but a hard bounce left him pretty far from — and well above — the hole. Any amateur golfer who has ever tried to make a downhill putt knows how difficult getting the speed right can be — and then add in the length and winding nature of Sunday’s tricky hole location.



No matter: Johnson’s line and his touch were perfect.



Check out Johnson’s clutch putt via the video below.







Dustin Johnson my goodness pic.twitter.com/gMeMvWcSvm



— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 30, 2020







And listen to that roar. The sound was quite something considering there are no actual galleries (the golf term for a group of fans, particularly those who would ordinarily gather in the grandstand surround the 18th green) due to the



Unfortunately, the American’s instant momentum was short-lived, and what would have been a legendary moment in the game in its own right was upstaged when Rahm won the sudden-death playoff on the very first hole, posting a 3 to Johnson’s 4 on a re-play of the 18th hole.



The “W” required an even longer putt — and this break is bananas.



Watch Rahm’s “anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better” moment unfold via the video below. You’ll want the sound on for this one. too.







A 66-FOOT PUTT FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!



ICE COLD FROM JON RAHM

(via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/67FSPUq0Ng



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2020







Who says golf is boring?



Dustin Johnson, who entered the final round tied for first place with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, shot a 67 on Sunday. Jon Rahm posted a 64.



In addition to bragging rights, a trophy and some positioning as the FedEx Cup Playoffs continue, Rahm’s sudden-death win was essentially worth $700,000, as first place took home $1.710 million and second pocketed $1.026 million.



The 2020 BMW Championship took place at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.



