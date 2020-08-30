Chris Wallace Asks Trump Campaign if President Is ‘Just Going to Ignore Public Health Guidelines’ (Video) Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

This past week’s Republican National Convention prompted “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace to ask Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump if the president has any regard for or intention of heeding COVID-19 safety warnings.



Wallace showed footage of Trump’s speech on Thursday on the White House lawn, where he officially accepted the Republican nomination for the 2020 presidential election, an estimated 1,500 supporters had gathered to hear the speech, with Wallace noting that the crowd had “very few masks” and “no social distancing.”



“The president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort,” Wallace noted. “Lara, is the president just going to ignore the public health guidelines?”



Lara Trump – who is also the president’s daughter-in-law — insisted that the campaign does their best to “encourage people to follow the guidelines and to do what they think is best for themselves,” but that they have no control over whether the crowd tries to move closer to hear the president’s speech. “They pack themselves in,” she said.



Wallace, however, noted that the set up for the speech on the South Lawn of the White House did not follow CDC guidelines. “The fact is you did stack the chairs right next to each other,” Wallace replied. “Some health officials say this has the potential to be a super-spreader event.”



Trump responded by shifting to the protests that were happening outside the White House during the president’s speech, as well as others that have happened in Washington D.C., both during the convention and over the past few months in response to ongoing police brutality. She specifically pointed out a rally on Saturday that brought thousands to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s March on Washington.



“We either have to say that everybody plays by the same rules or we have to stop talking about it,” she said.



Watch Wallace and Trump’s exchange in the clip above.



Fox News' Chris Wallace Sends Mark Meadows Into Frenzy Asking About 'Hate Group' QAnon (Video)


