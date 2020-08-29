Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cliff Robinson, NBA All-Star and ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dies at 53

The Wrap Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Cliff Robinson, an NBA All-Star and former contestant on “Survivor,” has died. He was 53 years old.

A cause of death was not immediately released. However, he suffered a stroke in 2017 and underwent surgery for cancer last spring.

The basketball star led the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA finals during his time with the team from 1989 to 1997. He was an All-Star in 1994 and Sixth Man of the Year in 1993.

The Trail Blazers confirmed his death Saturday, posting a statement on the team website: “The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA.”

*Also Read:* Netflix Delays Preview of Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Following His Death

The statement went on, “His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.”

His alma mater, the University of Connecticut, also posted a tribute on Twitter.

“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time,” said the post.

Robinson appeared on the Season 28 of “Survivor,” themed “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.” He was the fifth contestant to be voted off the island.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

NBA to Resume Playoffs on Saturday, League Agrees to More Social Justice Initiatives

NBA Postpones Thursday Games, 'Hopeful' to Resume Playoffs This Weekend

Kenny Smith Walks Off 'Inside the NBA' Set to Stand With NBA Players' Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53 00:20

 No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

NBA Star and 'Survivor' Alum Cliff Robinson Dies at 53

 The former basketball player who competed on 'Survivor' in 2014 has passed away at the age of 53 and fellow NBA star Scottie Pippen is devastated by his death.
AceShowbiz

Cliff Robinson Dead - Former NBA Star & 'Survivor' Contestant Dies at 53

 Former basketball player Cliff Robinson has died at the age of 53. A cause of death is not known at this time, but his passing was confirmed by his alma matter,...
Just Jared

NBA and 'Survivor' Star Cliff Robinson Dead at 53

 Cliff Robinson, the longtime NBA player who also appeared on "Survivor" has died. The cause of death was not revealed, but in 2017 Cliff suffered a brain...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this