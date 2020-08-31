McEnany: 'Preposterous' for Portland Mayor to Blame Trump
Monday, 31 August 2020 () It is "preposterous" for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to blame President Donald Trump for the 90 days of violence in his community, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday. "What is responsible for the violence is this deeply irresponsible defund the police...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.
The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..
