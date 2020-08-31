Global  
 

Official fired over posts about Kenosha shooting suspect

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
One of the memes reposted by Arthur "Mac" Love IV called Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people, "a good person."
 A Deputy Director in Gov. Larry Hogan's administration was fired on Saturday after criticism of social media posts that made light of fatal shootings that occurred during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

