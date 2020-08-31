Global  
 

United will drop unpopular ticket-change fees

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is working to better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The beginning of the end of airline change fees? United is ditching them for good – with a major catch

 Airlines have waived onerous change fees since the coronavirus crisis began, but United is the first to permanently eliminate them on U.S. flights.
USATODAY.com
United Airlines announce biggest pilot cuts in its history [Video]

United Airlines announce biggest pilot cuts in its history

United Airlines is preparing for the biggest pilot furloughs of its history after announcing on Thursday (August 27) the need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs this year, or about 21% of the total, without further U.S. government aid. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

United Airlines to furlough as many as 2,850 pilots

 It's the third major carrier to promise drastic cuts when federal financial aid expires in October.
CBS News

Japanese star Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern Open to protest racial injustice

 Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan made the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday but withdrew a few hours later in protest at racial injustice...
WorldNews

