Kayleigh McEnany Counters Jacob Blake Family Statement That Trump Admin Hasn’t Reached Out Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday the Trump administration is “efforting outreach” to the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven time in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.



Her statement on “Fox & Friends” came three days after Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN Friday he has spoken with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the wake of his son’s shooting, but he hasn’t heard anything from President Donald Trump.



“We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet so tomorrow the plan is so far to go and to meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots,” McEnany said of Trump’s scheduled Tuesday trip to Wisconsin.



The Blake family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, did not immediately return a request to confirm whether the administration has reached out.



*Also Read:* Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)



She went on, “But we are holding his family close to our hearts, and this president, as I said, we’ve efforted outreach and once I have an update, we’ll be sure to get back to you.”



Blake Sr. said Friday he had no feelings about Trump not mentioning his son during Thursday’s Republican National Convention speech, noting, “Well, if I have to tell you I want you to do something and you don’t want to do it, there’s no need for me to mention it because then it’s not coming from your heart.”



In his comments to CNN, the elder Blake called Biden “President Biden” when disclosing that they’d chatted about the shooting, which left the younger Blake paralyzed and has resulted in days of protests.







WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany on whether Trump has spoken to Jacob Blake's family: "We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet." pic.twitter.com/Z9gIFl7ZcY



— The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)



NHL Calls Off Thursday and Friday Playoff Games Amid Jacob Blake Protests



Trevor Noah Wants to Know Why Cops Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times but Peacefully Arrested Kyle Rittenhouse (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Trump Remains Silent On Jacob Blake Shooting 00:30 Donald Trump has loudly pledged to restore "law and order" to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The city is currently gripped by protests. However, he has remained silent on what prompted the unrest. Kenosha police officers shot an unarmed, innocent black man in the back last week. The absence of any presidential... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, where protests against police brutality are taking place in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:16 Published 1 hour ago Wisconsin Gov. Evers Urges President Trump To Reconsider Visiting Kenosha



Sunday marks one week since Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police and left paralyzed. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:27 Published 13 hours ago Hundreds join Blake family for justice rally in Kenosha



Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Kenosha, rallying for justice for Jacob Blake. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this

