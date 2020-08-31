Global  
 

Detroit honors virus victims with public memorial

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The city turned an island park into an extraordinary memorial garden Monday as cars packed with families slowly passed hundreds of photos of Detroit residents who died from COVID-19. (Aug. 31)
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: City honors 1500+ Detroiters lost to coronavirus with memorial drive on Belle Isle

City honors 1500+ Detroiters lost to coronavirus with memorial drive on Belle Isle 02:53

 Detroit has been one of the hardest-hit cities by COVID-19. To date, more than 1500 Detroiters have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. o

Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan

Detroit displays faces of COVID-19 victims in public memorial

 The photos line a bridge where on Monday, 15 funeral processions will be driving past to pay tribute to the 1,500 who died.
CBS News

Michigan pays tribute to coronavirus victims

 There was a powerful sight in Detroit over the weekend where more than 900 faces of those killed by COVID-19 were displayed on billboards for a citywide public..
CBS News

Deceptive robocalls try to frighten Detroit residents about voting by mail.

 The calls suggest that voting-by-mail exposes personal information, a lie, in what officials said was an apparent effort to suppress vote
NYTimes.com

Rare phenomenon could explain why this Michigan woman was mistakenly believed to be dead

 Timesha Beauchamp, who was mistakenly determined dead and later found alive at a Detroit funeral home, could be a case of Lazarus syndrome.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

A bike boom in Mexico City amid COVID-19 [Video]

A bike boom in Mexico City amid COVID-19

In sprawling Mexico City, authorities have long faced an uphill battle over how to get commuters onto bikes. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has made the task a little easier. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,501 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,501

The Government said 41,501 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of two on the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Centre to deploy teams in UP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha to tackle rising Covid cases

 Central teams will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which are seeing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry..
IndiaTimes
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Biocept says it has processed more than 20,000 COVID-19 specimens at its San Diego lab

 Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced Monday it has received more than 21,000 COVID-19 specimens and processed more than 20,000 to date using RT-PCR technology at...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Mid-Day

India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week

 India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries...
Mid-Day

Naturally Splendid posts unaudited financial results for first six months of 2020 as manufacturing facility passes audit

 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) posted its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30 on Friday, noting that the...
Proactive Investors


