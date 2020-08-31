Detroit honors virus victims with public memorial

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences



Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.

