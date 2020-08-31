|
Detroit honors virus victims with public memorial
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The city turned an island park into an extraordinary memorial garden Monday as cars packed with families slowly passed hundreds of photos of Detroit residents who died from COVID-19. (Aug. 31)
