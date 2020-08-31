Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, being charged as an adult for shooting 3 people at Kenosha protests

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged as an adult for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
 
News video: Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense'

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense' 03:04

 Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged after "acting in self-defense."

