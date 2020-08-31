|
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, being charged as an adult for shooting 3 people at Kenosha protests
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged as an adult for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published
Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shootingPresident Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
CBS News
Official fired over posts about Kenosha shooting suspectOne of the memes reposted by Arthur "Mac" Love IV called Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people, "a good person."
CBS News
State police return to Portland after protest shooting; Trump plans to visit KenoshaOregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asks Donald Trump to 'reconsider' planned visit to KenoshaPresident Trump plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. ..
WorldNews
Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in KenoshaPresident Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this