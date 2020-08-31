Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dead at 78

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
John Thompson Jr., first Black head coach to win the NCAA basketball championship, has died at the age of 78. CBS News special correspondent James Brown spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the legacy Thompson left at Georgetown University, both on and off the court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78

Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78 00:29

 John Thompson is most well known for coaching the Georgetown Hoyas from 1972-99. Prior to that, he played collegiately at Providence College and played two seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in both 1965 and 1966. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Thompson (basketball) John Thompson (basketball) basketball coach from the United States, born 1941

John Thompson: Legendary African American basketball coach dies

 Georgetown's John Thompson was the first black coach to win a college basketball championship.
BBC News

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. dies

 Thompson was born and raised in Washington D.C. and it was in his hometown where he would build a dynasty in the 1980s.
CBS News

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78

 John Thompson, a Basketball Hall of Famer, became the first Black head coach to win the NCAA national title when he guided the Hoyas in 1984.
USATODAY.com

Georgetown University Georgetown University Private university in Washington, D.C., United States


James Brown James Brown American singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader from South Carolina

Transcript: James Brown on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent and host of The NFL Today, that aired Sunday, August 30, 2020, on..
CBS News

Actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

 Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is remembered for his portrayal of iconic figures such as..
CBS News
Chadwick Boseman Has Passed [Video]

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed

'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. But as T'Challa/Black Panther, Boseman was grace personified as the leader of Wakanda.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

 Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black..
USATODAY.com

National Collegiate Athletic Association National Collegiate Athletic Association American athletic organization

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

 John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men's basketball..
CBS News

Lute Olson, basketball coaching great who turned Arizona into powerhouse, dies at 85

 TUCSON, Ariz. — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85. Olson’s family said he died..
WorldNews

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lute Olson dies at 85

 Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame college basketball icon, coached for 35 years, leading Arizona to 1997 NCAA championship.
USATODAY.com

Tanya Rivero Tanya Rivero American journalist


Related videos from verified sources

Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson dead at 85 [Video]

Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson dead at 85

Lute Olson, a legendary University of Arizona basketball coach who led to the Wildcats to the winningest streak in their history, has died at the age of 85, his family says.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 08:51Published
Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson in "fight for his life" [Video]

Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson in "fight for his life"

KGUN9 has confirmed that legendary University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is fighting for his life. This was first reported by The Arizona Daily Star's Greg Hansen. KGUN9 has also confirmed..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:36Published
Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson in hospice care [Video]

Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson in hospice care

Legendary University of Arizona, Lute Olson is fighting for his life, according to multiple reports.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale apologizes after ex-players' claims of racial insensitivity

 Over the weekend, former Oklahoma women's basketball players claimed on social media that coach Sherri Coale had used racially insensitive comments.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comDaily CallerNewsday

John Thompson: Legendary African American basketball coach dies

 Georgetown's John Thompson was the first black coach to win a college basketball championship.
BBC News Also reported by •VOA Newsazcentral.comUSATODAY.com

Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson Dies At 78

 John Thompson, the first Black basketball coach to win a NCAA men's national championship, has died. 
CBS 2 Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

BurnsEnt

Burns Entertainment Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason #NCAA Re-Rank 1-76 #collegefootball https://t.co/gn0QFognKo https://t.co/sx24FgIcF1 4 days ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason NCAA Re-Rank 1-76 https://t.co/55dpkWIrBP First Published on August 24, 2020@9:30am #Sports 6 days ago

Bearcat_T

Bearcat T Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason NCAA Re-Rank 1-76 https://t.co/0OfdhUNeBx via @usatoday 6 days ago

GaStateVoice

Dave Cohen RT @ChaseGage1: Preseason Rankings by USA Today (active teams only); Sun Belt Edition: 13. Appalachian State 22. Louisiana 33. Arkansas St… 6 days ago

JeffABrightwell

Jeff Brightwell Memphis is 16th in the USA Today Top 76 (teams still playing). Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason NCAA Re-Rank… https://t.co/iW7BWV2MxD 6 days ago

jrobe329

Jason Roberts Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason NCAA Re-Rank 1-76 https://t.co/0whNkEXDKw via @usatoday Go Blazers! 6 days ago

ChaseGage1

Chase Gage🗯 Preseason Rankings by USA Today (active teams only); Sun Belt Edition: 13. Appalachian State 22. Louisiana 33. Ark… https://t.co/b1uqMcmmeD 6 days ago

TackettBrian

Brian Tackett RT @redwolfron: USA Today ranking of all 76 FBS teams playing this year. A-State at 33 (3rd in the SBC behind App & ULL). Memphis @ 16 & K-… 6 days ago