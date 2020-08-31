|
Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dead at 78
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
John Thompson Jr., first Black head coach to win the NCAA basketball championship, has died at the age of 78. CBS News special correspondent James Brown spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the legacy Thompson left at Georgetown University, both on and off the court.
