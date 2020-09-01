Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin despite opposition from state and local officials

CBS News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where a curfew and the presence of National Guard troops continues after a week of protests and violence. The visit comes in the wake of a White police officer shooting a Black man seven times in the back. State authorities are pushing back on the visit, saying the president's calls for "law and order" may only make things worse. Ben Tracy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Apprehension Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha

Apprehension Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha 03:37

 In the wake of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, President Donald Trump is coming to Kenosha against the wishes of some state and local leaders. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports from Kenosha.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Kenosha braces for President Trump's visit after Jacob Blake shooting

 President Trump has no plans to visit Jacob Blake's family during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Residents there are split on whether it's a good idea for him..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump and Biden trade barbs over unrest in U.S. cities

 President Trump is blaming Democrats for unrest in U.S. cities, while Joe Biden pointed out that it is unfolding under Mr. Trump's own administration. Also, the..
CBS News
Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has written an official letter asking President Donald Trump not to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump’s ban on Chinese drones is making fighting wildfires harder, says leaked memo

 The US has been hit by one of its worst wildfire seasons in years. | Image: Dylan Bouscher via Getty Images

Last year, the US Interior Department,..
The Verge

Trump promises more of the same in a second term — and that’s frightening

 In accepting the Republican nomination for a second term as president, Donald Trump sounded lofty themes of national unity and love for country while also..
WorldNews

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

What Facebook should do about its Kenosha problem

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Today let’s talk about the controversy around a militia organizing on Facebook, the violence that..
The Verge

United States National Guard United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force

Kenosha protests continue ahead of Trump's planned visit

 Some 1,500 National Guard members have been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to keep the peace as the city now braces for a presidential visit. Mola Lenghi..
CBS News

CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020

 Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News
Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha [Video]

Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha

[NFA] About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" as National Guard units stood by to prevent a resurgence of violence that rocked the lakeside city earlier in the week. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Ben Tracy American television reporter

Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shooting

 President Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
CBS News

President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and Portland

 President Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
CBS News

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National Convention

 The third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
CBS News

New York attorney general investigates Trump Organization

 New York's attorney general is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love' [Video]

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:55Published
Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha [Video]

Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha

President Donald Trump will be touring some of the damage from the unrest in Kenosha and will be meeting with police, but he will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:11Published
People in Kenosha express mixed feelings about the President's visit [Video]

People in Kenosha express mixed feelings about the President's visit

People in Kenosha expressed mixed feelings ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Tuesday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers

 Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSHNGN

Donald Trump’s re-election strategy

 “No one will be safe in Biden's America.” Donald Trump painted a calamitous picture of a Democrat-led U.S. as he accepted the Republican nomination on...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.com

'It's Trump vs. not-Trump:' After conventions, Biden looks to excite his base while Trump tries to expand his

 Now that the conventions are over, the two candidates have different tasks: For Biden it's exciting supporters, for Trump it's expanding his base.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this