Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin despite opposition from state and local officials
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where a curfew and the presence of National Guard troops continues after a week of protests and violence. The visit comes in the wake of a White police officer shooting a Black man seven times in the back. State authorities are pushing back on the visit, saying the president's calls for "law and order" may only make things worse. Ben Tracy reports.
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Kenosha braces for President Trump's visit after Jacob Blake shootingPresident Trump has no plans to visit Jacob Blake's family during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Residents there are split on whether it's a good idea for him..
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden trade barbs over unrest in U.S. citiesPresident Trump is blaming Democrats for unrest in U.S. cities, while Joe Biden pointed out that it is unfolding under Mr. Trump's own administration. Also, the..
Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump’s ban on Chinese drones is making fighting wildfires harder, says leaked memoThe US has been hit by one of its worst wildfire seasons in years. | Image: Dylan Bouscher via Getty Images
Last year, the US Interior Department,..
Trump promises more of the same in a second term — and that’s frighteningIn accepting the Republican nomination for a second term as president, Donald Trump sounded lofty themes of national unity and love for country while also..
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
What Facebook should do about its Kenosha problemPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Today let’s talk about the controversy around a militia organizing on Facebook, the violence that..
United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force
Kenosha protests continue ahead of Trump's planned visitSome 1,500 National Guard members have been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to keep the peace as the city now braces for a presidential visit. Mola Lenghi..
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, WisconsinThe Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha
Ben Tracy American television reporter
Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shootingPresident Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and PortlandPresident Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National ConventionThe third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
New York attorney general investigates Trump OrganizationNew York's attorney general is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk..
