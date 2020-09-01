|
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon appears at virtual hearing in fraud case
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon appeared at a virtual hearing Monday on fraud charges. Federal prosecutors say Bannon and three others hatched a plan to defraud thousands of donors who gave money toward the construction of a border wall. CBSN legal contributor Keir Dougall joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the details.
