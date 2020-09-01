Global  
 

Mariah Carey Slams Ellen DeGeneres

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Mariah Carey is revisiting an "uncomfortable" memory she has of an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, who pressured her to reveal her pregnancy on air. The 2008 interview recently resurfaced on social media, forcing Carey to remember the experience, as well as the miscarriage...
 Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting. Carey...

'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question
Ellen 'bullying' Mariah Carey is 'ugliest thing I've seen' as episodes pulled

Ellen 'bullying' Mariah Carey is 'ugliest thing I've seen' as episodes pulled Sylvia Jeffreys has spoken out on Channel Nine in Australia after the network dropped The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the wake of the Mariah Carey debacle.
Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’

Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’ Mariah Carey says she was “extremely uncomfortable” in a 2008 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during which the host attempted to pressure Carey...
