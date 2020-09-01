Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A House panel plans to subpoena Louis DeJoy over mail delays and his Trump communications.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said the postmaster general had withheld requested documents, telling her panel his verbal testimony should suffice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

House committee to subpoena Postmaster General DeJoy for withholding documents from Congress

 Democrats want documents related to delays at USPS and in election mail, plus communication between DeJoy and Trump's campaign.
USATODAY.com

Senator Gary Peters demands more answers from Louis DeJoy

 Lawmakers grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy twice last week on changes he's made to the U.S. Postal Service. Senator Gary Peters, the ranking member of the..
CBS News
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives

House Panel to Subpoena DeJoy Over Mail Delays and Trump Communications

 The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said the postmaster general had withheld requested documents, telling her panel his verbal testimony should..
NYTimes.com

Postmaster general testifies before House Oversight Committee

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy returned to Capitol Hill on Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee. DeJoy continued to defend changes made to the..
CBS News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before House committee

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended changes at the U.S. Postal Service during his second day of testimony, this time before the House Oversight Committee. It..
CBS News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defends decisions to House committee

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service and denied trying to impede mail-in voting at a hearing Monday before..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Portland officials change plans to handle protest

 Oregon state police will patrol Portland's nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence..
USATODAY.com
Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana [Video]

Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. The day also marked the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall in Louisiana. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

In new video, Biden and Harris tackle handling of pandemic

 In the 15-minute campaign video first seen by CBS News, Biden and Harris discuss Trump's handling of COVID-19 and their desire to expand voting rights.
CBS News

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon appears at virtual hearing in fraud case

 President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon appeared at a virtual hearing Monday on fraud charges. Federal prosecutors say Bannon and three others..
CBS News

Trump heads to Kenosha over objections of local leaders

 The president is not expected to visit the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by Wisconsin police last month.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:18Published
House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment [Video]

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment

House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers

 Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump’s re-election strategy

 “No one will be safe in Biden's America.” Donald Trump painted a calamitous picture of a Democrat-led U.S. as he accepted the Republican nomination on...
CBC.ca

'It's Trump vs. not-Trump:' After conventions, Biden looks to excite his base while Trump tries to expand his

 Now that the conventions are over, the two candidates have different tasks: For Biden it's exciting supporters, for Trump it's expanding his base.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Trazlersgal

Janice Dash #Trump heads to #Kenosha over objections of local leaders https://t.co/OjNjqzV1DE via @CBSPolitics 3 minutes ago

Jimbobbarley

🇺🇸Jimbobbarley🇺🇸 RT @CBSNews: Trump heads to Kenosha over objections of local leaders https://t.co/v6nA0hM3Qg 11 minutes ago

airworldservice

airworldservice Here's what's happening, 63 days until US #Election2020 @AP_Politics • President Trump heads to Kenosha • Trump… https://t.co/3FTGkdJynD 29 minutes ago

tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl RT @AP_Politics: Here's what's happening, 63 days until #Election2020: • President Trump heads to Kenosha • Trump say he's best positione… 35 minutes ago

Dis_Naija

DisNaija Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha to push law and order message US President Donald Trump was headed Tuesday to Keno… https://t.co/TzoCld9EIa 54 minutes ago

GinaLHurd

💄🎼Gina Hurd🎙🍒 RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Trump heads to Kenosha over objections of local leaders https://t.co/bmHdLnHy56 59 minutes ago