Chef Ann Kim forges ahead with plans for her new restaurant, Sooki & Mimi

CBS News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The hospitality industry is among the sectors hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the distressing circumstances, award-winning chef Ann Kim is forging ahead with her plans to open Sooki & Mimi in Minneapolis. Kim tells CBSN about her resolve to approach this season as an opportunity to serve her community and “open up a restaurant with a new sense of what it could be.”
