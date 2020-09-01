Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr.: 'Asinine' to Blame President for Violence

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Americans don't believe the violence in America's cities are the fault of President Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr. said Tuesday. "This notion that Democrat cities that are being destroyed with Democrat mayors, and Democrat governors, and Democrat city councils, run by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests 01:30

 [NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana [Video]

Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. The day also marked the 15th..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
President Trump Heads To Kenosha [Video]

President Trump Heads To Kenosha

President Donald Trump is on his way to Kenosha, Wisconsin despite the city's mayor and state's governor imploring him to stay home. CBS News Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
President Trump Heading To Kenosha Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

President Trump Heading To Kenosha Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

President Donald Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, nine days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked a series of protests and civil unrest. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden condemns violence across US but blames Trump for sparking it

Biden condemns violence across US but blames Trump for sparking it Joe Biden has forcefully condemned the violence at recent protests across the US while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that is...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSNaturalNews.com

Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha, US President Donald Trump plans visit

 About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" as US President Donald...
Zee News

Schiff Says Trump 'Willfully Fanning Flames of Violence' After Deadly Portland Protest

 President Donald Trump is "willfully fanning the flames" of violence in cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, and "believes the violence helps...
Newsmax Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this