Larry Flynt slams Jerry Falwell Jr. for supporting Trump, accuses ex-Liberty University president of 'gross hypocrisy'
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt slammed former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. in a scathing editorial on Monday, calling out the evangelical leader's "gross hypocrisy" and accusing him of spreading a "gospel of greed."
Jerry Fallwell Jr.'s tenure as president and chancellor of Liberty University crashed to an inglorious end this week, when he was asked to resign. According to CNN, the prodigal son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell always seemed closer in spirit to his defiant, bootlegging grandfather, Carey Falwell....