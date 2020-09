You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Students hack Lee Home Connect classes



The Lee County School district speaks out after students at Challenger Middle School hack virtual learning classrooms, causing disruptions for teachers and fellow students. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:15 Published 3 hours ago Students Welcomed Back To Plainedge Public Schools



In Nassau County, students were welcomed back to Plainedge Public Schools on Wednesday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 5 hours ago Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year



CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the day three issues. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:21 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this